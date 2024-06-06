Firefighters working to extinguish commercial structure fire in Coachella

Firefighters were on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Coachella Thursday morning 6th Street and Grapefruit Boulevard.

Calfire Riverside County said firefighters found some burning cardboard boxes at the business on the 85400 block of Grapefruit Boulevard with flames that had spread to a neighboring commercial building which was fully engulfed in flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or word on the fire's cause.

Still, firefighters tell KESQ News Channel 3 the flames were in the building and they anticipated being there for several hours putting the fire out.

Grapefruit Boulevard was closed from Avenue 50 to 4th Street. Firefighters anticipated the closure to last until at least 1:30 p.m. as they worked to contain the fire.

The day's high temperatures were also a factor in the firefight.

KESQ News Channel 3 has a crew at the fire scene and will bring you the latest updates as we get them on-air and online.