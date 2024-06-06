Jaap van Zweden ending tenure as New York Philharmonic music director after 6 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden is ending his tenure as the New York Philharmonic music director after six seasons, the orchestra’s shortest since Pierre Boulez from 1971-77. The 63-year-old Dutchman is conducting three performances of Mahler’s Second Symphony through Saturday for his Lincoln Center finale, then leading the orchestra on the road for five concerts in China from June 27 to July 3 and three performances at Vail, Colorado, from July 17-20. Gustavo Dudamel takes over in the fall of 2026, when he leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

