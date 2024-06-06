Japan, US, South Korean coast guards hold 1st joint drill off Japan’s coast as China concerns rise

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese, U.S. and South Korean coast guard vessels have conducted their first three-way drill off Japan’s coast as the countries strengthen their maritime ties in response to increased assertiveness by China in pressing its territorial claims. Skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have escalated in the South China Sea, triggering fears that the disputes could escalate to an armed conflict between China and the United States, a longtime ally of the Philippines. Thursday’s joint drill followed an agreement by the leaders of the three countries last August to enhance security cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

