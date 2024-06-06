North Carolina woman and her dad complete prison sentences for death of her Irish husband

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The wife of an Irish businessman who was beaten to death in 2015 and the woman’s father have been released from North Carolina prisons. Molly Martens Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, served another seven months behind bars after entering pleas to voluntary manslaughter last year. They left separate prisons on Thursday and are now subject to one year of post-release supervision. They once had been heading to a retrial after the state Supreme Court in 2021 reversed their 2017 second-degree murder convictions in the death of Jason Corbett. He died at the home he shared with his wife in Davidson County. Martens is a former FBI agent.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.