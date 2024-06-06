Political newcomer who blew whistle on Trump faces experienced foes in Democratic primary

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s 7th District is a must-win for Democrats looking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger, one of the state’s most popular politicians, has decided to run for governor next year rather than seek re-election and a seven-person field is running for the Democratic nomination. One leading candidate is former Army officer Eugene Vindman, who has never run for office before but gained a measure of fame for his role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Vindman has outraised all the other candidates combined, but his opponents say he lacks experience with local government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.