US imposes travel bans on Georgian officials over new law that critics say will curb media freedom
By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on dozens of Georgian officials and law enforcement authorities. The move Thursday comes in response to the enactment of a law that drew weeks weeks of protests by critics who say it’ll curb media freedom and jeopardize the country’s chances of joining the European Union. Announcement of the bans comes three days after Georgia’s parliament speaker signed the measure into law following lawmakers’ override of a presidential veto. The U.S. isn’t identifying those targeted, due to visa confidentiality reasons. But they include members of the ruling Georgian Dream party, lawmakers, lawmakers, private citizens and family members. All are cited for anti-democratic activity.