What to know about Britain’s election, from the return of Nigel Farage to tussles over tax

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s July 4 election is less than a month away. The campaign has already produced drama and disputes, even before the parties unveil their manifestos with detailed lists of promises in the coming days. This week saw Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Labour Party rival, Keir Starmer, spar in their first televised debate. The two parties tussled over a disputed Conservative claim that Labour would hike household taxes. Meanwhile, populist firebrand Nigel Farage returned to dent Conservative hopes of retaining power after 14 years in office. The left-of-center Labour Party remains the favorite to win the most seats in the 650-seat House of Commons.

