Belarus says it will investigate a Polish soldier’s death if Warsaw sends information

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they are willing to investigate the death of a Polish soldier who was stabbed at the border between the two countries but have not received the necessary information from Poland. A statement from the country’s border service on Friday said it would undertake a unilateral or joint investigation if Poland presents “concrete information.” Poland’s military said on Thursday that the soldier was stabbed last month at the eastern border with Belarus. Earlier, it had said he was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who reached through the bars of the border barrier.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.