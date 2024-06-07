Driver sentenced to prison for causing fiery crash that claimed 4 lives

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — The driver who caused a fiery crash that killed four fellow Maine Maritime Academy students has been ordered to serve three years in prison. Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, pleaded guilty Friday to charges including manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and criminal speed. Law enforcement officials say he was traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph (170 kph and 179 kph) before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire in December 2022. The crash happened after the students had gone out after the last day of classes for the semester.

