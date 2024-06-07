German court drops case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after settlement with his ex-partner
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has dropped a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after he agreed to pay 200,000 euros — about $218,000 — and reached an out-of-court settlement with his former partner. A district court in Berlin ended the trial on Friday with the agreement of prosecutors and lawyers for both Zverev and his former partner, Brenda Patea. Zverev, the world No. 4, was facing a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020, with prosecutors alleging that he pushed her against a wall and choked her. Zverev, who faces Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open, has denied any wrongdoing.