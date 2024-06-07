Mistrial declared for man charged with using a torch to intimidate at white nationalist rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on charges against a man accused of using a flaming torch to intimidate counterprotesters during a 2017 gathering of white nationalists. The trial for Jacob Joseph Dix of Clarksville, Ohio, was the first test of a Virginia law that makes it a felony to burn something to intimidate and cause fear of injury or death. After deliberating for about 12 hours over two days, jurors in Albemarle County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they were deadlocked. Judge H. Thomas Padrick declared a mistrial Thursday evening.