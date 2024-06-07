Oregon closes more coastal shellfish harvesting due to ‘historic high levels’ of toxins

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has expanded shellfish harvesting closures along the state’s coastline to include razor clams and bay clams. The move comes after state officials closed the coast to mussel harvesting last week. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the closures are due to “historic high levels” of a marine biotoxin known as paralytic shellfish poisoning, or PSP. State health officials have asked people who have harvested or eaten Oregon shellfish since May 13 to fill out a survey. They say it’s meant to help investigators identify the cause of the outbreak, which has sickened at least 31 people.

