Rescue teams searching for plane crash reported near San Juan Islands in Washington

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state are responding to reports of a plane crash near the San Juan Islands. San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said a report came in around 11:40 a.m. Friday that an older model plane crashed into the water and sank near the north end of Jones Island. The sheriff says it’s unclear whether anyone other than a pilot was on board at the time. He says the sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and personnel from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife were conducting search and rescue efforts.

