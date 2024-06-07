Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ made noise in Cannes, but it still lacks a US distributor

NEW YORK (AP) — Two weeks after its much-anticipated premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, a film about Donald Trump in the 1980s is still seeking distribution in the United States. In Cannes, “The Apprentice” unveiled a scathing portrait of the former U.S. President as a young man. The movie immediately sparked controversy. Trump’s reelection campaign called the movie “pure fiction” and threatened to sue. Whether influenced by that or not, “The Apprentice” is yet to secure distribution from either a major studio or a leading streaming service. None have put in a bid on the movie. “The Apprentice” has international distribution in most territories worldwide. But it doesn’t yet have a home in the country where Trump is running for president.

