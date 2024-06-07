Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain 11 UN staffers and others in sudden crackdown, officials say
By JON GAMBRELL and BARAA ANWER
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Eleven Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances. That’s according to regional officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday as they weren’t authorized to brief journalists. A human rights group said people working for aid groups also likely have been detained. The detentions come as the Houthis have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war. The group has been cracking down on dissent, though it’s unclear what sparked the detentions. The rebels have faced increasing casualties from U.S.-led airstrikes and economic strains from a civil war that has killed 150,000 people and caused a humanitarian disaster.