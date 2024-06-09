Complex coallition talks loom in Belgium after Flemish nationalist parties win federal election

BRUSSELS (AP) — Flemish nationalist parties are dominating general elections in Belgium as Prime minister Alexander De Croo’s liberal party took a hit. Difficult coalition talks to form a new government are now looming. Despite polls predicting that the far-right, anti-immigration Vlaams Belang party would become the main political force in the country with 11.5 million inhabitants, the right-wing nationalist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) retained its first spot, with an expected 22% of the votes, according to provisional results provided by the Interior ministry. The Vlaams Belang came in second position, with a share of 17.5%, ahead of the Socialist Voruit party, which garnered about 10.5% of the votes. De Croo’s party managed less than 7% of the votes, lagging well behind the far-left.

