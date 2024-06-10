4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver yard after trying to land on street
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Authorities say four people were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after a small plane crashed into the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street. The NTSB says the plane burst into flames after crashing, and the injuries to the plane’s four passengers included burns. Two of the four people taken to the hospital were adults. But it was not clear yet whether the other two people were adults or children. No one in the home was hurt. The plane had taken off about 15 minutes before the crash from an airport south of Denver. The unidentified pilot radioed that he was experiencing engine problems shortly before the crash.