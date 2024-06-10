Biden hosting early Juneteenth celebration concert on White House lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday early with a concert on the White House South Lawn on Monday night. Singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will be among the performers. Biden signed a law in 2021 that made June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday. It commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. The concert comes as this year’s presidential election is intensifying, with Black voters sure to play an important role.

