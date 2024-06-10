Jannik Sinner is No. 1 in the rankings for the first time and already is looking ahead to Wimbledon

PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner has moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time. He moves up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovic at the top. The 22-year-old Sinner is the first player from Italy to reach No. 1 since the computerized rankings began in 1973. He will be the top-seeded man at Wimbledon. Sinner earned his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January. French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is No. 2, with Djokovic at No. 3. Iga Swiatek’s third consecutive championship at Roland Garros allowed her to increase her lead at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 2.

