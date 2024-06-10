Missouri governor turns down clemency for inmate facing execution on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has turned down a clemency request for condemned inmate David Hosier, a move that likely clears the way for his execution. Hosier is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for the 2009 deaths of Angela and Rodney Gilpin of Jefferson City. His lawyer has said no further court appeals are pending. Hosier had been unhappy with the clemency petition. He told AP that it focused too much on the traumatic event that altered his life at age 16 — the 1971 murder of his father, an Indiana State Police sergeant. David Hosier maintains his innocence and felt that should have been the focus.

