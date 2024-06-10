Republican contenders for Mitt Romney’s open US Senate seat debate support for Trump
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three of the four Utah Republicans for vying the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney sought to portray themselves as the most loyal to former President Donald Trump during the primary debate, while the likely frontrunner differentiated himself as someone willing to challenge party leadership. U.S. Rep. John Curtis is considered the favorite in the June 25 primary. But suburban mayor Trent Staggs won the convention after former President Donald Trump endorsed him. The race is expected to test Trump’s influence in a red state that’s been hesitant to embrace him. Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and businessman Jason Walton are also seeking the position.