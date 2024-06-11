1 fatally shot on Atlanta area transit bus that led officers on a wild chase, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say one person has died after being shot on a commuter bus that then led officers on a wild and lengthy chase into the suburbs. Television news footage showed the bus barreling along in rush hour traffic and striking several vehicles. News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to a report of gunfire on a bus and a possible hostage situation just after 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta. Police say the bus was eventually stopped in neighboring DeKalb County and a 39-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say officers found an adult victim with a gunshot wound.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.