Adult entertainment industry sues again over law requiring pornographic sites to verify users’ ages

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana law that requires porn websites to verify users’ ages is being challenged by an association of the adult entertainment industry in federal court. The Free Speech Coalition also sued Texas over a similar law in August but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. In its complaint filed Monday, the association says the Indiana law is unenforceable and unconstitutional. The group is asking a federal judge in Indianapolis to block the law before it takes effect on July 1. Similar laws have been enacted in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia.

