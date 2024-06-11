Americans are split on Biden’s student loan work, even those with debt, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows relatively few Americans say they’re fans of President Joe Biden’s work on the issue of student loans. The survey from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds three in 10 U.S. adults say they approve of how Biden has handled the issue of student loan debt, while 4 in 10 disapprove and the others are neutral or don’t know enough to say. The outlook isn’t much better for the Democratic president among those with student loans. The poll reveals a deep divide over the issue of student debt relief even as Biden makes it a campaign priority.

By COLLIN BINKLEY and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

