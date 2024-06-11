At least 49 die and 140 are missing after migrant boat sinks off Yemen’s coast, UN agency says

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. agency says a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Yemen, killing at least 49 people and leaving another 140 missing. The International Organization for Migration says the boat was carrying roughly 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia across the Gulf of Aden when it sank Monday off Yemen’s southern coast. It says 71 people have been rescued and that search efforts were ongoing Tuesday. Among the dead are 31 women and six children. Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work, despite Yemen’s nearly decade-long civil war.

