Chinese premier to visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia starting Thursday. A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday said Li will visit the three countries from June 13 to 20. Australia earlier announced Li will land in the Australian city of Adelaide on June 15 and leave Perth on June 18. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Li are to hold an annual leaders’ meeting at Parliament House in Canberra during the visit. The New Zealand and Malaysian governments have yet to announce Li’s itinerary in their countries. Li’s visit to Australia and New Zealand will be the first by a Chinese premier, the second most powerful official in China’s leadership, in seven years. A Chinese premier hasn’t visited Malaysia since 2015.

