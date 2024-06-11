Crew finds submerged wreckage of missing jet that mysteriously disappeared more than 50 years ago

Fifty-three years after a private plane carrying five men disappeared on a snowy Vermont night, experts believe they have found the wreckage of the long lost jet in Lake Champlain. The corporate jet disappeared shortly after departing the Burlington airport for Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971. Those aboard included two crew members and three employees of Georgia development company. At least 17 searches have failed to find the plane until underwater searcher Garry Kozak and a team last month found wreckage of a jet with the same custom paint scheme close to where the plane disappeared. While relatives are grateful and relieved that the plane has been found, the discovery also opens up more questions and old wounds.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.