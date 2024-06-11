Dutch king and queen get a red-carpet welcome in Georgia, and a chance to show off their dance moves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The king and queen of the Netherlands are taking a day of their U.S. trip to visit Savannah, Georgia — a city that is both a historic gem and a growing powerhouse in global trade. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived Tuesday morning at Savannah City Hall, where they were greeted by Mayor Van Johnson. The mayor said the royals visit presents the Netherlands and Savannah with “opportunities that we can explore and opportunities that we can expand.” The king and queen also toured the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport for cargo shipped in containers. Trade between Georgia and the Netherlands last year totaled $2.9 billion.

