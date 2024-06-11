Dutch king and queen visit Georgia’s oldest city and trade powerhouse during US visit
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The king and queen of the Netherlands are taking a day of their U.S. trip to visit Savannah, Georgia — a city that is both a historic gem and a growing powerhouse in global trade. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived Tuesday morning at Savannah City Hall, where they were greeted by Mayor Van Johnson. The mayor said the royals visit presents the Netherlands and Savannah with “opportunities that we can explore and opportunities that we can expand.” The king and queen were scheduled later Tuesday to tour the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport for cargo shipped in containers. Trade between Georgia and the Netherlands last year totaled $2.9 billion.