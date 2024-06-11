FBI data show sharp drop in violent crime but steepness is questioned

The Biden administration is taking credit for a sharp drop in violent crime though one expert says the declines are likely overstated. FBI data show steep drops in every category of violent crime in every region in the first three months of 2024 compared to a year earlier. Murder and rape are down 26%, robbery is down 18%, and aggravated assault down by 13%. Overall, violent crime is down 15%, with drops in every region. President Joe Biden says his administration is reducing crime. Data analyst Jeff Asher says violent crime is probably indeed down but the data is prone to errors that law enforcement agencies have months to correct.

