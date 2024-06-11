Russian warships conduct Atlantic drills en route to Cuba. New hypersonic missiles are on board

Russian warships have conducted drills in the Atlantic while en route to Cuba. It’s part of Moscow’s efforts to project power amid the tensions with the West over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry says the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine conducted the exercise that was intended to simulate a missile attack on a group of enemy ships. The Admiral Gorshkov is armed with new Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted Zircon as a potent weapon capable of penetrating any existing anti-missile defenses by flying nine times faster than the speed of sound.

