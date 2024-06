CLAYTON, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturned on an Ohio interstate highway ramp. Troopers say the driver on Tuesday suffered serious injuries and roughly half of the pigs were killed in the crash or had to be euthanized. Authorities did manage to corral the pigs that got loose onto Interstate 70. The crash closed the ramp just northwest of Dayton for more than eight hours.

