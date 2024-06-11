US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. officials say the United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system. It answers Kyiv’s desperate calls for more air defenses as it battles against an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region. The officials said Tuesday that President Joe Biden has approved the move. It would be the second Patriot system the U.S. has given to Ukraine, although the Pentagon has routinely provided an undisclosed number of missiles for the system. Other allies, including Germany, also have provided air defense systems as well as munitions for them. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been publicly announced.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

