4 people, including 2 children, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Colorado, authorities say

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say four people, including two children, were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday in a small city in southeastern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says two adults and two children were found shot in a home in La Junta, a city of about 7,100 people in a farming and ranching area about 175 miles southeast of Denver. It says two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene, and the second child died after being taken to a Denver-area hospital. The bureau says initial investigation indicates that those who died were known to one another and that the shooting was not a “random incident.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.