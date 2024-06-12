Apparent pro-Palestinian activists splash red paint on homes of Jewish officials at Brooklyn Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — People purporting to be pro-Palestinian activists have hurled red paint at the homes of Jewish officials with the Brooklyn Museum and also splashed paint across the front of diplomatic buildings for Germany and the Palestinian Authority. The paint attacks early Wednesday have prompted a police investigation and brought condemnation from city officials. Mayor Eric Adams says the homes of museum director Anne Pasternak and other Jewish members of the museum’s board of trustees were among the locations hit. He calls it “overt, unacceptable antisemitism.”

