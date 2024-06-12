Democrats in Congress say federal mediators should let airline workers strike when it’s ‘necessary’

Union flight attendants are getting help from some members of Congress as they try to negotiate new labor contracts. A group of 31 Senate Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that federal mediators should speed up those negotiations, and even give workers permission to strike “as necessary.” The lawmakers say airlines feel no pressure to reach contract agreements quickly because federal law makes it difficult for the workers to go on strike. They need permission from the National Mediation Board, which has already turned down a request by American Airlines flight attendants.

