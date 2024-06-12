GOP women who helped defeat a near-total abortion ban are losing reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A near-total abortion ban was defeated in South Carolina with the help of the only three Republican women in the Senate, and now they’re losing their election bids. Voters in this week’s primary handed losses to Sens. Penry Gustafson and Sandy Senn, while Katrina Shealy has been forced into a runoff. The primary bucked the tide of voters having second thoughts about more restrictive abortion law. Statewide polling has indicated a near total ban doesn’t have wide support. But turnout was low and races were local, where experts say voters tend to be more fervent about issues like abortion.

