Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West’s life and Hall of Fame career

Hall of Famer Jerry West, who died at 86, was nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” because of his late-game heroics and his silhouette is believed to be the basis of the NBA logo. He was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the gold medal-winning 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He is scheduled to go in a third time later this year as a contributor for his work as an executive and a consultant. West was consistently one of the top scorers in the league and was at his best in the playoffs. He also had an equally successful career as an NBA executive.

