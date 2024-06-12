Wreck of the last ship of famed Irish explorer Shackleton has been found off the coast of Canada

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — The wreck of the last ship belonging to a famed Irish explorer of Antarctica and the Arctic has been found off the coast of Canada by an international team led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. The Quest was found using sonar scans on Sunday evening, sitting on its keel under 390 meters of churning, frigid water. The society said Wednesday that its towering mast is lying broken beside it, likely cracked off as the vessel was sucked into the depths after it struck ice on May 5, 1962. Sir Ernest Shackleton’s death aboard the ship in 1922 marked the end of what historians consider the “heroic age” of Antarctic exploration.

