A 9-year-old child is fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city’s 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old child has become the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just after midnight Thursday. The child died at a hospital. Police say they are searching for “unknown suspects.” A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. Two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen a few weeks earlier.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.