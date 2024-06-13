A Chinese military buff inadvertently buys 4 books of military secrets for under $1

BEIJING (AP) — A military history buff in China appears to have made an alarming discovery after picking up four books for less than $1 at a neighborhood recycling station. They were confidential military documents. The country’s Ministry of State Security told the story in a social media post on Thursday, lauding the retired man for calling a hotline to report the incident. The post was the latest in a series by the powerful state security agency that appear to be trying to draw in new audiences with dramatic and in this case quirky stories. Agents found that two military employees charged with shredding more than 200 books instead sold them to a recycling center as paper waste.

