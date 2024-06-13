A defiant Fani Willis appears to call out her critics in Trump case in speech at Black church

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Fani Willis called out her critics in a defiant speech Thursday at a Black church outside Atlanta, not naming names but appearing to refer to Donald Trump and others. The Fulton County District Attorney has been under constant attack from the former president and his conservative supporters since she obtained an indictment last year against the former president and 18 of his allies. Her outspokenness in response to critics is not new, has been seized upon by defense attorneys for Trump and has even drawn admonishment from the judge in the case. Willis is prosecuting Trump and more than a dozen others, saying they illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

