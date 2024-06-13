Abortion pill access is unchanged after the Supreme Court’s decision. Here’s what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court ruling means the abortion pill mifepristone remains available in the United States, even through the mail. The court said Thursday that anti-abortion doctors didn’t have the right to sue the Food and Drug Administration over the drug’s safety or the changes that have made it more widely available. Legal experts warn other groups or states might bring their own lawsuits challenging the drug. Access to the drug mostly depends on where patients live. States have passed a patchwork of laws impacting how mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed.

