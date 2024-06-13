Louisville police major lodged the mishandled complaint leading to chief’s suspension, attorney says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for a Louisville, Kentucky, police major says the force’s police chief mishandled his client’s sexual harassment complaint. The attorney says that’s what led to Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel’s suspension this week. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg suspended Gwinn-Villaroel this week in a surprise move. The mayor did not elaborate on the nature of the allegation or who was involved. Attorney Jared Smith says the harassment complaint was brought by Maj. Shannon Lauder against another major. It was reported by Lauder during a May meeting of command staff. Her attorney says that major was then promoted in that same meeting. Louisville police and the mayor’s office declined to comment on Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.