Spain and Turkey call on the international community to act to stop the war in Gaza

MADRID (AP) — Spain and Turkey have called on the international community to stop “looking the other way” and press for the end of Israel’s attack on Gaza to crush Hamas, which began in October. Speaking after a bilateral summit in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, “What has happened during these eight months has opened the eyes of the world.” Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state on May 28, while Turkey did so in 1988. Sánchez urged other countries to follow in their footsteps. On Monday, the U.N. Security Council overwhelmingly approved its first resolution endorsing a cease-fire plan, but neither Israel nor Hamas has fully embraced it.

