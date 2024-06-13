Who is Alex Jones? The conspiracist and dietary supplement salesman built an empire over decades

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Jones has pushed many theories over the last three decades, including that the U.S. government was behind or failed to stop the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks. As the outlandish nature of his false claims grew, so did his media empire, with annual revenues of up to $80 million, and a fanbase that listens to him on more than 100 radio stations across the United States as well as through his Infowars website and social media. Now, the king of conspiracies could be dethroned for repeatedly lying on his Infowars programs by saying that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 first graders and six teachers was a hoax.

