Zoo in Tennessee blames squeezable food pouch for beloved antelope’s death

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (AP) — A zoo in Tennessee says an antelope choked on a squeezable food pouch and died over the weekend. Brights Zoo is a family-owned attraction in rural Limestone. It said in a social media post that the 7-year-old male sitatunga they named Lief died on Saturday. It said the cause was choking and included an image of fruit sauce in a plastic pouch. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute says the sitatunga is a swamp-dwelling antelope native to Africa. Brights Zoo says it doesn’t allow the pouches because they’re dangerous to animals, but some visitors manage to bring them in anyway.

