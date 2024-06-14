Aides’ vehicle in a convoy carrying Mexico’s next president involved in a crash that killed 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A highway accident involving an SUV carrying aides to Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico’s June 2 presidential elections, has resulted in at least one fatality. Sheinbaum’s spokesman said the advance car hit another vehicle on a highway in the northern state of Coahuila on Friday, and that one person in the other car was killed. Several Sheinbaum aides were being treated for injuries suffered in the crash. Sheinbaum was traveling in another vehicle in the convoy and was not injured. The accident happened near the city of Monclova, Coahuila, near where Sheinbaum was scheduled to accompany President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on her first tour after the elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.