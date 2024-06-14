Moschino shreds fashion rules and Dsquared2 turns up the heat on the first day of Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week of mostly menswear previews has opened with two co-ed collections, underlining that the old calendar rules no longer apply. The week usually reserved for menswear is a lighter one, featuring just 20 runway shows and allowing time for reflection amid the usual hubbub. Adrian Appiolaza took the rules and literally shredded them on Friday in his second season as Moschino creative director. Canadian designing twins Dean and Dan Caten turned the heat up with a men’s and women’s collection for their Dsquared2 fashion house long on suggestive, transgressive looks. The Catens energized the theater of fashionistas with a troupe of male dancers grooving in unison under red lights in what they called “bodacious theatricality.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.