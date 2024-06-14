Sheriff Chad Bianco reacts to Newsom’s doubling of National Guard at border entries to combat drugs

Governor Newsom is doubling the number of California National Guard personnel across the state and at border entries in an effort to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of California.

News Channel 3 has exclusive reaction from frequent Gov. Newsom critic, Sheriff Chad Bianco who says this latest move to combat fentanyl is politically motivated and a plan that will fail.

"I almost feel like I'm on an episode of Punk'd, is he sending them there to help facilitate them access into the country? It's almost a joke," said Sheriff Chad Bianco.

According to a news release issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom almost 400 California National Guard service members are being deployed to prevent illegal drugs like fentanyl from coming into our communities.

Newsom shared a video message on X where he said in part, "Back down here at the border, Tijuana, right behind me, San Diego sector, this is the San Ysidro Port of Entry, not too far away, which is the largest in the western hemisphere."

"I hope that Californians are not as stupid as our politicians think we are. This has been going on for years. We've been begging for help for years," added Sheriff Bianco.

Sheriff Chad Bianco says in the five years he’s served as Sheriff the pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears.

"Look, at the bottom line. The end of the day, they need more resources. Everybody needs more resources," said Gov. Newsom in his video statement on X.

Sheriff Chad Bianco also adding that the National Guard can’t cooperate with the federal government because California is a Sanctuary State, implying that illegal drugs are smuggled by immigrants.

"Californians absolutely know what this is. It's an absolute joke. We are a Sanctuary State. His policies and procedures and his direction for the political party have led us to be a Sanctuary State where we welcome all of this, and now he wants to throw out there and say it's Republicans' fault," added Sheriff Bianco.

Yet Gov. Newsom’s release addresses that the a majority of fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S. At ports of entry by U.S. Citizens, not by migrants seeking asylum, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"The Republican party has been consistently standing in the way of providing the resources, the support for the men and women working hard, not only here at the border, but throughout the state of California, and this country, to address the issues related to the border," said Gov. Newsom.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl chemicals are sourced from China, then manufactured into pills and powder in secret labs in Mexico, to then be smuggled into the United States.

"I would team up with anyone who wants to fix this. And right now, our Governor does not want this fixed. This is great for him, because now he's able to use this as a political ploy," said Sheriff Bianco.

The operations Cal Guard supported resulted in the record seizure of 62,224 pounds of fentanyl in 2023, that's a 1,066 percent increase since 2021.

News Channel 3 also wants to point out, Sheriff Bianco has gone public with the fact that he is looking at the possibility of running against Newsom in the race for Governor.